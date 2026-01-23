Bigger than K-pop: E-sports is serious business in South Korea

E-sports is hugely popular in South Korea, where top gamers command million-dollar salaries and have their own legion of fans.

– South Korean student Hong Jung-woo spends seven to eight hours a day gaming on his computer and going to bed only when he feels sleepy or tired – and it is with his father’s blessing.

That is because the 16-year-old is training to be a professional gamer and will transfer to a specialised e-sports high school in March to pursue his dream.