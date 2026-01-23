Straitstimes.com header logo

Bigger than K-pop: E-sports is serious business in South Korea

A photo of T1’s Faker is shown on a large monitor as South Korea’s T1 and KT fans attend a viewing party for the League of Legends 2025 World Championship Finals at LoL Park Stadium, an e-sports venue in Seoul on November 9, 2025, as the LoL Worlds Championship finals between T1 and KT takes place in Chengdu. (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP)

E-sports is hugely popular in South Korea, where top gamers command million-dollar salaries and have their own legion of fans.

Wendy Teo

SEOUL South Korean student Hong Jung-woo spends seven to eight hours a day gaming on his computer and going to bed only when he feels sleepy or tired – and it is with his father’s blessing.

That is because the 16-year-old is training to be a professional gamer and will transfer to a specialised e-sports high school in March to pursue his dream.

