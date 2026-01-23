For subscribers
Letter From Seoul
Bigger than K-pop: E-sports is serious business in South Korea
Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments
Follow topic:
SEOUL – South Korean student Hong Jung-woo spends seven to eight hours a day gaming on his computer and going to bed only when he feels sleepy or tired – and it is with his father’s blessing.
That is because the 16-year-old is training to be a professional gamer and will transfer to a specialised e-sports high school in March to pursue his dream.