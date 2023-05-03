Big-spending Chinese shoppers are splurging on luxury at home, not abroad anymore

BEIJING – China’s big-spending shoppers are back, to the relief of the global luxury industry.

But in a pandemic-era shift, they are doing more of their spending at home, even with mainland borders open again – and the consequences for foreign destinations and brands once reliant on deep Chinese pockets could be dire.

Some 62 per cent of luxury spending by Chinese consumers took place inside its borders in April, widening from 41 per cent in the same month in 2019 – before Covid-19 – according to sales compiled by alternative data provider Sandalwood Advisors.

Though Chinese tourists are slowly travelling abroad again, analysts surveyed by Bloomberg say the share of their shopping taking place overseas would not be returning to its heyday.

Domestic luxury offerings have grown in sophistication and range, while the prices of goods are rising around the world, hindering Chinese shoppers’ enthusiasm for leaving home.

The turn inward stands to impact global brands and tourist destinations that have come to rely on spendthrift Chinese shoppers.

China was the world’s fastest-growing source of tourists before Covid-19, with the majority of their luxury spending – about 70 per cent – taking place outside the mainland in 2019.

Shopping and vacation havens from Thailand to Italy have been anxiously awaiting their return.

“A significant portion of consumption power will stay in the domestic market due to the ease and convenience,” said Ms Prudence Lai, senior analyst at market research provider Euromonitor International.

The retail market in Asian destinations popular with Chinese shoppers “will see a flatter recovery trajectory and take longer to recover back to pre-Covid levels compared to other travel industries,” she added, and “should consider exploring alternative source markets and diversify their customer base for growth”.

Improvements during the pandemic to shopping venues and customer services inside China’s borders – including an increase in flash sales and exhibitions that encourage impulse buys – is likely to continue fueling the pivot home.

“The local market inside mainland China should from now on represent more than 50 per cent of the total Chinese spending,” said Mr Jonathan Siboni, founder and CEO of Paris-based data intelligence firm Luxurynsight.