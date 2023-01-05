Biden raises concern over China's Covid-19 response after WHO questions data

BEIJING - US President Joe Biden raised concern about China’s handling of its Covid-19 outbreak hours after the World Health Organisation (WHO) said China was under-reporting deaths from the disease.

The United States is one of more than a dozen nations that have imposed restrictions on travellers from China since it scrapped stringent Covid-19 controls last month that had shielded its 1.4 billion population from the virus for three years.

Global health officials are now trying to get to grips with an outbreak that is filling hospitals and overwhelming some funeral homes, at odds with China’s low official virus death toll.

Dr Mike Ryan, the WHO’s emergencies director, told a media briefing on Wednesday that current numbers being published from China under-represent hospital admissions, intensive care unit patients and deaths.

Speaking hours later, Mr Biden said that he was concerned about how China was handling the outbreak.

“They’re very sensitive… when we suggest they haven’t been that forthcoming,” he told reporters while on a visit to Kentucky.

The comments from the WHO on the lack of data were some of the most critical to date and could yield a response from Beijing when it holds its regular foreign ministry press briefing later on Thursday.

There was no immediate coverage of the WHO’s remarks in Chinese state media on Thursday. In previous statements, China’s government has played down the severity of the situation.

The state-run Global Times said in an article on Wednesday that Covid-19 infections had peaked in several major cities including the capital, Beijing, citing interviews with doctors in major hospitals.

China reported one new Covid-19 death in the mainland for Wednesday, compared with five a day earlier, bringing its official death toll to 5,259.

Asian market hopes

With one of the lowest Covid-19 death tolls in the world, China has been routinely accused of under-reporting infections and deaths for political reasons.

Chinese health officials have said only deaths caused by pneumonia and respiratory failure in patients who had the virus are classified as Covid-19 deaths.