Joe Biden's 100 days: US pivots back to Asia amid sustained rivalry with Beijing

BEIJING - Even as United States President Joe Biden devotes most of his attention on domestic issues in his early days in office, he has demonstrated an emphasis on Asia while shaping his foreign policy.

Top Biden administration officials have made visits to Japan and South Korea in the months after he took office, while the US leader himself, in what was seen as a clear signal to keep up the pressure on China, met his Japanese, Australian and Indian counterparts in March, in the first such gathering of the informal Quad alliance.