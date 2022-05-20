Biden may be greeted with N. Korea nuclear, missile tests, says US

WASHINGTON/SEOUL • US intelligence shows there could be a North Korean nuclear test or a long-range missile test or both, before, during or after President Joe Biden's trip to South Korea and Japan starting this week, United States National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Wednesday.

The White House said Mr Biden would not visit the Demilitarised Zone that divides North and South Korea during his visit to the South, which begins today, having said last week that he was considering such a trip.

"Our intelligence does reflect a genuine possibility that there will be either a further missile test, including long-range missile test, or a nuclear test or, frankly, both, in the days leading into, on, or after the President's trip to the region," Mr Sullivan told a White House briefing.

"We are preparing for all contingencies," he said.

Mr Sullivan said the US was coordinating closely with South Korea and Japan.

Earlier, US and South Korean officials had said that North Korea appeared to be preparing to test an intercontinental ballistic missile ahead of Mr Biden's trip to South Korea, even as it battled a big Covid-19 outbreak.

South Korean Deputy National Security Adviser Kim Tae-hyo said that such a test appeared imminent, and a US official said it could happen as soon as yesterday or today.

Mr Kim said that a "Plan B" had been prepared in the event of a small or large North Korean "provocation", which could involve altering the summit schedule.

South Korean lawmaker Ha Tae-keung said that North Korea has completed preparations for a nuclear test and is seeking the best moment to carry it out.

"Preparations for a nuclear test have been completed and they are only looking for the right time", Mr Ha told reporters yesterday, after being briefed by Seoul's National Intelligence Service.

