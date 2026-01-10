For subscribers
Field Notes from Tokyo
Beware of bears: Japan’s 2025 kanji character reflects worries over attacks on humans
Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments
Follow topic:
TOKYO – Snowboarding coach Makoto Kuroki was carving his way through fresh back-country powder in Hakuba on Dec 7, filming his smooth runs on the slopes, when he had an unexpected encounter.
A black bear briefly emerged from the wilderness and appeared to chase him before scampering away. What began as a showcase of his first snow-skating run of the winter quickly went viral – and made national headlines – as a vivid symbol of a national crisis.