Between 'reset' and 'de-risk', EU leaders Macron, von der Leyen pay rare visit to China

BEIJING – European Union executive head Ursula von der Leyen and French President Emmanuel Macron are to land in China on Wednesday seeking to “reset” ties with an important economic partner while broaching thorny issues like Ukraine and trade risks.

Mr Macron last visited China in 2019 while it will be Ms von der Leyen’s first trip since becoming European Commission president in 2019.

Since then, China’s strict pandemic controls forced all diplomatic meetings online as relations with Europe soured: First, due to a stalled investment pact in 2021 and then Beijing’s refusal to condemn Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

For Mr Macron, facing embarrassing pension protests at home, the trip offers a chance to land some economic wins as he travels with a 50-strong business delegation, including Airbus, which is negotiating a big plane order, Alstom and nuclear giant EDF.

However, some analysts said that ostentatious deal-signing would appear opportunistic at a time of heightened frictions between the United States and China.

“It’s not the time to announce business deals or big new investments,” said Mr Noah Barkin, an analyst with Rhodium Group. “It would essentially be a vote of confidence in the Chinese economy and send the message that France is not on board with the US approach.”

Ms von der Leyen has said that the EU must cut risks in ties with Beijing, including limiting Chinese access to sensitive technology and reducing reliance on key inputs such as critical minerals, as well as batteries, solar panels and other clean tech products.

Mr Macron invited Ms von der Leyen on the trip as a way to project European unity, after French officials criticised German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for going solo to China in late 2022.

He has pushed the EU to be more robust in trade relations with China and is broadly supportive of Ms von der Leyen’s stance, Macron advisers said, but the French leader has publicly refrained from using strong anti-China rhetoric, Beijing being prone to bilateral retaliatory measures.

Beyond trade, both have said that they want to persuade China to use its influence over Russia to bring peace in Ukraine, or at least prevent Beijing from directly supporting its ally.

“Both (Mr Macron and Ms von der Leyen) have not only business in mind but also Ukraine,” said Mr Joerg Wuttke, president of the EU Chamber of Commerce in China.

“I’m sure it’s not going to be an easy visit.”

China earlier this year proposed a 12-point peace plan for the Ukraine crisis, which called on both sides to agree to a gradual de-escalation leading to a comprehensive ceasefire.

But the plan was largely dismissed by the West due to China’s refusal to condemn Russia, and the US and Nato then said that China was considering sending arms to Russia, claims which Beijing has denied.