Best places to enjoy spring in Seoul

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Seoul's guide to cherry-blossom viewing is organised into four themes to help residents and visitors to find routes suited to their preferences.

SEOUL – Spring is settling over Seoul, bringing warmer breezes, longer days and streets lined with blossoms.

As forsythias and azaleas reach full bloom in late March and cherry blossoms are expected to peak around April 10, the city has unveiled its annual guide to seasonal strolls, featuring 175 paths spanning 251km across the capital.

The selections of 2026 highlight classic cherry-blossom corridors while newly introducing routes featuring garden plants. Organised into four themes, these flower paths help residents and visitors find routes close to home or ideal for weekend outings.

Below is a breakdown of some of the most notable spring destinations in Seoul.

Urban paths: Spring walks in the city

Designed for people who want a quick escape from their daily routine, the urban flower paths offer easy access and scenic charm right in the heart of the city.

Yeouido’s streets around Yeoui-dong and Yeoui-seo-ro (Yeongdeungpo-gu)

Famous as a cherry-blossom destination, these roads transform into pastel tunnels in early April. They are ideal for a short but memorable afternoon walk.

Walkerhill-ro (Gwangjin-gu)

This hillside road offers sweeping views and layered spring colours as its flowerbeds and trees come into bloom. A great choice for walkers looking for a refreshing incline.

Beotkkot-ro (Geumcheon-gu)

Literally meaning “cherry blossom road”, this area lives up to its name with lined trees that burst into full bloom by mid-April, creating one of the district’s most photogenic scenes.

Park paths: Spring outings for families

For longer walks, picnics and weekend family activities, Seoul’s parks offer curated trails that highlight seasonal blossoms and lush garden design.

Odong Park (Gangbuk-gu)

This park’s wooded paths and gentle slopes make it a pleasant place to enjoy early spring flowers in a quieter setting.

North Seoul Dream Forest (Gangbuk-gu)

One of northern Seoul’s largest green spaces, the park showcases both flowering trees and expansive lawns perfect for children and families.

Seoul Botanic Park (Gangseo-gu)

A premier destination for plant lovers, the park features both indoor and outdoor gardens, offering a diverse array of seasonal plants curated from around the world.

Namsan (Jung-gu)

Namsan’s walking trails, lined with cherry blossoms and other spring blooms, offer some of the best views of the city skyline.

Waterside paths: Blossoms along Seoul’s streams

For those who enjoy the calming sound of flowing water, these flower paths run alongside rivers and streams, combining bright spring colours with cool breezes.

Seongnaecheon

Popular for cyclists and walkers alike, this stream becomes particularly vibrant with azaleas and cherry blossoms along its banks.

Han River

Several riverfront parks feature long, scenic stretches of cherry trees, making it ideal for sunset walks during peak bloom.

Jungnangcheon

Known for its wide walking and biking paths, the stream area offers a linear landscape of colourful blossoms in early April.

Other waterside paths such as Seongbukcheon, Anyangcheon, Cheonggyecheon and Yangjaecheon each provide distinct spring atmospheres – from quiet residential paths to lively corridors drawing weekend crowds.

Neighbourhood paths: Easy spring strolls close to home

These flower routes are ideal for residents looking for a simple, refreshing walk without travelling far.

Uicheon Green Corridor (Gangbuk-gu)

A comfortable path for casual strolls, enhanced by new garden installations added in recent years.

Yangjae-daero Green Space

A linear green area that connects various neighbourhoods with seasonal flowers planted throughout the year.

All 175 flower paths and their expected blooming dates can be viewed through the Seoul Tour Map and the Seoul Metropolitan Government’s website, making it easier to plan a spring walk no matter where you live.

With blossoms spreading across the city, Seoul invites everyone to step outside, breathe in the fresh air and enjoy a season full of colour. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK