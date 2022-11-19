Panda gifted by China to Taiwan dies

TAIPEI - A male giant panda gifted by China to Taiwan as a symbol of warmer ties died on Saturday after suffering a spate of seizures, Taipei Zoo said.

“Our medical team has confirmed that Tuan Tuan’s heart stopped beating at 13:48 (0548 GMT),” the zoo said in a short statement that did not state the cause of death.

Earlier on Saturday, a separate statement said the panda’s condition was “irreversible” and that he could no longer “live a quality life”.

Vets first noticed Tuan Tuan, 18, was ill in August, when he began suffering seizures and appeared increasingly unsteady and lethargic.

Medical scans showed he had a brain lesion and he was placed on anti-seizure medication.