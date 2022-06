SHANGHAI - Sales assistant Chen Jingya can count on one hand the number of customers who wander into her shop in a day.

Working for a European retailer at the high-end iAPM mall in Shanghai, Ms Chen said that in the two weeks since shops were allowed to reopen on June 1, patrons have been few and far between. "I don't feel that worried because at least this way, I come into contact with fewer people, which lowers my chances of catching the virus," she said.