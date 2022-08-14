Beijing's pet lovers turn to acupuncture to treat their furry friends

BEIJING (AFP) - Strapped in tight, the prone poodle nervously eyes the vet as he gently sticks fine needles into its back and paws, summoning the ancient art of acupuncture to treat the pet's aches and pains.

Duniu is just one of a growing number of animals being signed up for traditional medicine in China - care their masters say is less invasive and comes with fewer side effects than conventional treatments.

In one Beijing practice, pets of all shapes and sizes come for treatments.

"The advantage of traditional Chinese medicine is that there is no surgery," 38-year-old Zhai Chunyu tells AFP, accompanied by Duniu, his poodle.

"So the animal's suffering is reduced."

At just three-years-old, Duniu suffers from Legg-Calve-Perthes disease, which affects the thigh bone and can lead to painful osteoarthritis.

"He was in so much pain that he could no longer put his paw on the ground" and "had no appetite", says Zhai, who works in finance.

"A doctor advised me to have the head of the femur removed. But I didn't want to because I have another poodle who has been there and he suffered a lot from the operation and the after-effects."

But then a friend advised him to try acupuncture.

"After five to six sessions, we saw the results. Duniu manages to walk and even run a little now," Zhai says.

'Treat them gently'

Animal acupuncture is centuries old in China, says veterinarian Li Wen, who founded his practice in 2016.

"Traditional Chinese medicine is not intended to replace conventional medicine" because "both have their strengths" and are complementary, he says.

Before starting the treatment, the vet first checks the animal's body, examines its eyesight and the colour of its tongue, takes its pulse and asks its owner questions.