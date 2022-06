BEIJING - Restaurants in Beijing are groaning under the weight of the capital city's strict Covid-19 policies, which have caused suspensions on dining in, eateries opening and closing at a moment's notice, and poor footfall.

Business owners told The Straits Times that they are finding it increasingly difficult to stay afloat almost three years into the pandemic, as they have to keep up with workers' salaries and rent while faced with the uncertainties of Covid-19 measures.