News analysis

Beijing takes small steps to improve data regulatory environment in new draft law

Elizabeth Law
China Correspondent
The new provisions on personal data regulations appeared to mark a reversal from a previously hawkish position underpinned by national security considerations. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
1 min ago
Published
5 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

BEIJING - In what could be a small step towards improving the data regulatory environment affecting businesses, China’s cyberspace regulator has uploaded for public consultation a revised draft law governing the export of personal data.

The new provisions on the “Measures for the Security Assessment of Data Exports”, which came into effect on Sept 1, 2022, appeared to mark a reversal from a previously hawkish position underpinned by national security considerations, requiring practically all personal data to be approved by the authorities before being exported.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top