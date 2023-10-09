Beijing takes small steps to improve data regulatory environment in new draft law

BEIJING - In what could be a small step towards improving the data regulatory environment affecting businesses, China’s cyberspace regulator has uploaded for public consultation a revised draft law governing the export of personal data.

The new provisions on the “Measures for the Security Assessment of Data Exports”, which came into effect on Sept 1, 2022, appeared to mark a reversal from a previously hawkish position underpinned by national security considerations, requiring practically all personal data to be approved by the authorities before being exported.