Asian Insider

Beijing strikes fine balance in common prosperity drive

Policymakers trying to keep entrepreneurial spirit alive while addressing wealth gap

China Correspondent
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

China's latest drive to close the widening gap between its rich and poor by clamping down on top earners like tech billionaires has stoked fears the world's second-largest economy will lose its lustre.

Concerns about heavier government intervention arose last month, after policymakers vowed to "adjust excessive incomes" in China, where the top 1 per cent holds more wealth than half of the population.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 17, 2021, with the headline 'Beijing strikes fine balance in common prosperity drive '. Subscribe
Topics: 