Beijing strikes fine balance in common prosperity drive
Policymakers trying to keep entrepreneurial spirit alive while addressing wealth gap
China's latest drive to close the widening gap between its rich and poor by clamping down on top earners like tech billionaires has stoked fears the world's second-largest economy will lose its lustre.
Concerns about heavier government intervention arose last month, after policymakers vowed to "adjust excessive incomes" in China, where the top 1 per cent holds more wealth than half of the population.
