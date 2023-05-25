Beijing steps up response to US chip moves, but economic reality limits how far

BEIJING – China’s restrictions on American chipmaker Micron in response to sweeping US chip curbs mark a major step up in its response to Washington’s pressure and could open the door for further measures in the geopolitical stand-off, analysts say.

But they warned Chinese President Xi Jinping’s ability to raise the stakes will be limited as he battles to re-energise the world’s No. 2 economy while it struggles to recover from years of zero-Covid-imposed inertia.

China on Sunday banned the use of Micron’s chips in critical infrastructure projects, which Beijing said posed “major network security risks” that could affect “national security”.

Washington expressed “serious concerns” over the ruling that came just as leaders of the Group of Seven nations signed a statement urging Beijing to end “economic coercion”.

The move marked a significant shift in China’s response to United States measures that have targeted China’s technology sector, with Mr Gary Ng, a senior economist at Natixis who specialises in the global chip trade, calling it “a landmark case”.

He emphasised it was China’s first cyber-security probe into a foreign company since tighter rules were announced in 2021, and a rare instance when the scope of such reviews was expanded to include national security concerns.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if regulators used these reviews as a tool for retaliation in future” when faced with other geopolitical issues, he said.

Ms Emily Weinstein, a research fellow at Georgetown University specialising in the US-China tech rivalry, added that the definition of what fell under “critical information infrastructure” was very broad – ranging from online government services and defence to healthcare and water conservation.

“Technically, that could mean that anything qualifies,” she said.

“China has consistently found national security or other reasons to create protectionist barriers”, including mandatory technology transfer agreements, which require companies to store all data locally and requirements for foreign entities to have joint ventures with local partners in several sectors.

‘Fuel to this fire’

China began an investigation into Micron in late March, five months after the US unveiled sweeping curbs aimed at cutting off Beijing’s access to high-end chips, chipmaking equipment and software used to design semiconductors.

“This is clearly part of a tit-for-tat retaliation for what Beijing perceives as Washington’s support of Micron and the US semiconductor industry,” said Mr Paul Triolo, a China tech expert at consultancy Albright Stonebridge Group.

Micron was singled out to make a political statement, Mr Triolo said, adding that previous cyber-security reviews of domestic firms, such as ride-hailing app Didi, focused on data instead of broadening the scope to include national security.

The US has banned Chinese chipmakers, including Micron rival Yangtze Memory Technologies.