Beijing says US, Japan ‘smeared and attacked’ China at summit

BEIJING - Beijing on April 11 said the United States and Japan had “smeared and attacked” China during a Washington summit, where US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida unveiled their countries’ biggest upgrade in defence ties.

Mr Biden and Mr Kishida unveiled plans on April 10 to restructure the US military command in Japan, the biggest such change since the 1960s.

The move is aimed at making US and Japanese forces more nimble in the event of threats, such as a Chinese invasion of Taiwan.

The US President insisted that the military upgrade in China’s backyard was “purely defensive”, but has made no bones about his desire to create alliances to counter Beijing.

In response to a question on Mr Kishida’s visit and the upgrade in ties, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said the US and Japan had “smeared and attacked China on Taiwan and maritime issues, grossly interfered in China’s internal affairs, and seriously violated the basic norms governing international relations”.

She said China was “strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposed to this and has lodged solemn representations with relevant parties”.

“The US-Japan relationship should not target or harm other countries’ interests, and should not undermine regional peace and stability,” she added.

In Washington, Mr Kishida hailed the Japan-US alliance as crucial for upholding peace and democracy in the region, where China has been increasingly assertive, and called for “peace and stability” across the Taiwan Strait.

Ms Mao insisted the “Taiwan issue is purely China’s internal affair”, adding: “We won’t allow any interference from any external force.”

Later on April 11, Mr Biden will host the first trilateral summit between Japan, the Philippines and the US, to support Manila amid tensions with Beijing in the disputed South China Sea.

The three countries over the weekend conducted joint naval and air drills in the South China Sea as they deepen ties to counter China’s growing assertiveness in the strategic waterway.

China, in turn, conducted its own military “combat patrols” on April 7.

Ms Mao said that China’s activities in the East and South China Seas “are in full compliance with international law and beyond reproach”.

“China has indisputable sovereignty over the South China Sea islands and their adjacent waters,” she said.

“China will continue to properly handle maritime issues with relevant parties through dialogue and consultation, and jointly safeguard peace and stability in the South China Sea.” AFP