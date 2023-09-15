Beijing says sanctions US companies Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman over Taiwan arms sales

Lockheed Martin was said to be the prime contractor in US arms sales to Taiwan that took place on Aug 24. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
22 min ago
Published
27 min ago

BEIJING - Beijing said on Friday it was sanctioning two US defence companies, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman, over their roles in supplying arms to Taiwan.

The United States Congress, under the Taiwan Relations Act, requires the supply of weapons to the self-governing democracy for its defence.

US administrations had done so through sales rather than direct aid, but in August Washington for the first time approved direct US military aid to Taiwan under an assistance programme aimed at foreign governments.

“Despite China’s firm opposition, the US government is determined to provide weapons to Taiwan... seriously harming China’s sovereignty and security interests, and going further and further on the wrong and dangerous road of arming Taiwan,” Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a regular press briefing.

She said that Lockheed Martin was the prime contractor in US arms sales to Taiwan that took place on Aug 24, and that Northrop Grumman had taken part in sales “many times”.

“According to the Anti-Foreign Sanctions Law of the PRC, China has decided to impose sanctions on the above two US military companies,” she said. AFP

More On This Topic
China hits back against Western sanctions
China hits back at US with sanctions on Lockheed Martin, Raytheon

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top