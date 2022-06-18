Beijing says Covid-19 spread from bar cluster is basically stopped

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - The spread of Covid-19 related to a bar cluster in Beijing has been basically stopped, the municipal government said on Saturday (June 18).

Beijing added one new local case within quarantined areas as at 3pm local time Saturday, officials said at a regular virus briefing in the Chinese capital. The person has no symptoms, they said.

The city reported no new cases outside quarantined areas for the third consecutive day, officials said. Daily infections have fallen to single digits, they said.

China reported 52 new local Covid-19 cases for Friday, including 11 confirmed and 41 asymptomatic infections, according to state media CCTV.

Inner Mongolia had 21 new local cases, the most among all provinces and cities.

Shanghai added seven local cases Friday, one of which was found outside of quarantine.

The city reported two new confirmed cases outside quarantined areas on Saturday, according to a local municipal government briefing.