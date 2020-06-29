Beijing reports 7 new Covid-19 cases, down from 14 a day earlier

People being tested for Covid-19 at a makeshift testing center, in Beijing, China, on June 24, 2020.
People being tested for Covid-19 at a makeshift testing center, in Beijing, China, on June 24, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
SHANGHAI/BEIJING (REUTERS) - Beijing's city government reported seven new Covid-19 cases for June 28, down from 14 a day earlier as the Chinese capital seeks to contain an outbreak.

The city also reported one new asymptomatic case, a patient who has the coronavirus but is not exhibiting symptoms, compared with three such cases a day earlier.

Overall, mainland China reported 12 new confirmed Covid-19 cases as of end of June 28, down from 17 reported a day earlier, the country’s National Health Commission (NHC) said on Monday (June 29).

The NHC said in a statement that five of the new COVID-19 cases were imported infections involving travellers from overseas, compared with three such cases reported a day earlier. The seven local infections were all in Beijing.

The total number of Covid-19 cases for mainland China now stands at 83,512, while the total death toll remained unchanged at 4,634. 

 

