A shop in Shougang selling Winter Olympics merchandise. Shops selling soft toys of the Games' mascots, stationery and souvenirs have also been set up in popular tourist areas elsewhere in Beijing. Shougang, a former industrial park in the once-polluted district of Shijingshan, has been rejuvenated as a testament to China's commitment to the Games, with the International Olympic Committee president calling it a "spectacular venue". The Big Air Shougang, which spans 164m, is the competition stage for freestyle skiing and snowboarding at the Winter Olympics that Beijing will host in February next year. The ramp is also the world's first permanent venue for big air sports.

ST PHOTOS: AW CHENG WEI