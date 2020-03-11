Coronavirus: Beijing orders quarantine for all international arrivals in capital

Passengers wear face masks as a preventive measure against the coronavirus as they arrive at Beijing Capital Airport in Beijing, on March 11, 2020.
Passengers wear face masks as a preventive measure against the coronavirus as they arrive at Beijing Capital Airport in Beijing, on March 11, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
Published
1 hour ago

BEIJING (AFP) - All international arrivals in Beijing must undergo two weeks of quarantine, a city official said on Wednesday (March 11), as China tries to limit imported cases of the new coronavirus.

Beijing had already required quarantine for people arriving from hard-hit countries, including South Korea, Iran, Italy and Japan but Mr Zhang Qiang, a city government official, said at a press conference that those landing from any nation would now face 14-day isolation.

The coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan, Hubei province, in late December, has killed more than 4,300 people and infected around 120,000 worldwide.

 

Related Stories: 

Have a question on the coronavirus outbreak? E-mail us at askst@sph.com.sg

To get alerts and updates, follow us on Telegram.

Topics: 

Branded Content