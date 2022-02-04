Beijing Olympics: Which world leaders are going and who are not?

(REUTERS) - A diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics over human rights in China and concerns about coronavirus have reduced the number of world leaders and foreign dignitaries attending the Games.

Here is a list of who is expected to go and who is staying away.

IN

- President Vladimir Putin of Russia

- Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia

- President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi of Egypt

- President Andrzej Duda of Poland

- President Aleksandar Vucic of Serbia

- Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan

- Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar

- President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan

- President Sadyr Zhaparov of Kyrgyzstan

- President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan

- President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan

- President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan

- Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi of United Arab Emirates

- Grand Duke of Luxembourg, Prince Albert II of Monaco

- President Alberto Fernandez of Argentina

- President Guillermo Lasso Mendoza of Ecuador

- Prime Minister L. Oyun

- Erdene of Mongolia

- Prime Minister James Marape of Papua New Guinea

- King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia

- President Halimah Yacob of Singapore

- Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of Thailand

- National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-Seug of the Republic of Korea

- Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of the United Nations

- President Abdulla Shahid of the United Nations General Assembly

- Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of the World Health Organisation

- Director General Daren Tang of the World Intelligence Property Organisation

- President Marcos Troyjo of the New Development Bank

- Secretary-General Zhang Ming of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

- Prime Minister undersecretary Valentina Vezzali of Italy

OUT

- United States

- Canada

- Australia

- United Kingdom

- Taiwan

- North Korea

- Lithuania

- Denmark

- Netherlands

- New Zealand

- Japan

- Germany

- Switzerland

- Austria

- Slovenia

- Sweden

- Estonia

- Belgium