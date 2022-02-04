Beijing Olympics: Which world leaders are going and who are not?

(REUTERS) - A diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics over human rights in China and concerns about coronavirus have reduced the number of world leaders and foreign dignitaries attending the Games.
Here is a list of who is expected to go and who is staying away.
IN
- President Vladimir Putin of Russia
- Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia
- President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi of Egypt
- President Andrzej Duda of Poland
- President Aleksandar Vucic of Serbia
- Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan
- Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar
- President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan
- President Sadyr Zhaparov of Kyrgyzstan
- President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan
- President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan
- President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan
- Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi of United Arab Emirates
- Grand Duke of Luxembourg, Prince Albert II of Monaco
- President Alberto Fernandez of Argentina
- President Guillermo Lasso Mendoza of Ecuador
- Prime Minister L. Oyun
- Erdene of Mongolia
- Prime Minister James Marape of Papua New Guinea
- King Norodom Sihamoni of Cambodia
- President Halimah Yacob of Singapore
- Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of Thailand
- National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-Seug of the Republic of Korea
- Secretary-General Antonio Guterres of the United Nations
- President Abdulla Shahid of the United Nations General Assembly
- Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus of the World Health Organisation
- Director General Daren Tang of the World Intelligence Property Organisation
- President Marcos Troyjo of the New Development Bank
- Secretary-General Zhang Ming of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation
- Prime Minister undersecretary Valentina Vezzali of Italy
OUT
- United States
- Canada
- Australia
- United Kingdom
- Taiwan
- North Korea
- Lithuania
- Denmark
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Japan
- Germany
- Switzerland
- Austria
- Slovenia
- Sweden
- Estonia
- Belgium