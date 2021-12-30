Beijing offers clearer view of its export controls in white paper

BEIJING • China yesterday issued its first white paper on export controls to provide a full picture of related policies and help the international community better understand its position.

The paper - titled China's Export Controls and released by the State Council Information Office - elaborates on the country's position, institutions and practices in improving export control governance, as well as its commitments and actions to safeguard world peace and development, and security at national and international level.

The main body of the paper has four parts: China's basic position on export control, continued improvement to the legal and regulatory system for export control, modernisation of the export control system, and international exchanges and cooperation.

The white paper notes that the world is undergoing profound changes of a scale unseen in a century, with an increase in destabilising factors and uncertainties, disruption to international security and order, and challenges and threats to world peace.

It stresses that fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory export controls are increasingly important to address international and regional security risks and challenges as well as safeguard world peace and development.

China is pursuing a holistic approach to national security and taking more active steps to integrate into the process of economic globalisation, the paper says. It adds that to build a more open economy and a more peaceful China, the country strives to achieve sound interaction between high-quality development and guaranteed security, modernise its export control regime, and make new progress in export control governance.

China will assume its responsibilities from a global perspective, conscientiously undertake its international obligations, and step up international exchanges and cooperation, the white paper says.

The country will take concrete actions to participate in the international coordination of export controls, make progress on related international processes, and work together with all other countries in building a global community of shared future and delivering a strong boost to world peace and development, according to the document.

