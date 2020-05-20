Beijing in semi-lockdown ahead of annual Two Sessions

With nearly 5,000 delegates from across China descending on Beijing for the annual Two Sessions, the city has gone into a semi-lockdown, and stricter security measures have been implemented.

But with the Covid-19 pandemic this year and active cases still being recorded in at least two provinces, the Chinese capital has taken extraordinary measures including imposing quarantine and nucleic acid tests on attendees and moving media interviews online.

The proceedings, usually held in March, were pushed back this year because of the virus outbreak that has infected more than 82,000 and caused over 4,600 deaths in China.

Delegates from various provinces, including former epicentre Hubei, have arrived ahead of the meetings. They are serving out quarantines at various accommodations, including the five-star Beijing Hotel in Chang'an Street, a stone's throw from the meeting venue at the Great Hall of the People.

According to local TV station BTV, temperature stations have been set up next to security inspections, while other areas have been set aside for nucleic acid tests.

Delegates will be ferried to and from meetings and will not be able to wander out of the "clean zones".

Diplomats attending the opening of either the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference or the legislative National People's Congress, collectively known as the Two Sessions, will have to check into the Diaoyutai Guesthouse. They will also be subjected to nucleic acid tests before being allowed to the sessions.

The number of journalists allowed to attend the event has been cut, with most expected to follow proceedings on livestreams.

Only journalists from the state-run Xinhua news agency, People's Daily and CCTV will be allowed into the meeting venues, according to the Association of China Industrial Newspapers.

Last year, close to 3,000 reporters covered the event, at which the world's second-largest economy sets out its agenda for the year.

This year, increased security measures have been put in place across Beijing, including additional checks on trains entering the city and road closures around the Great Hall, in Beijing's political heart of Tiananmen Square.

Pedestrians and bicycles are still allowed on the main road but parts of Tiananmen Square, close to the Great Hall, have been sectioned off.

The number of plainclothes policemen around the area has increased, with some on bicycles, while passers-by who try to stop for pictures are told to move on.

Online shopping has also hit a snag with packages going through extra inspections while weapon-shaped products are not allowed into the city.

The Beijing Emergency Management Bureau has ordered petrol stations to stop bulk sales of oil and firecrackers, while chemical plants and pharmaceutical companies will be inspected.

Unlike in previous years, bars and restaurants said they have not been instructed to shut early.

"Last year, we were specifically told not to open past a certain hour, while clubs were told to close during the entire two weeks," said Mr Joe Hou, who owns a pub close to the Workers' Stadium, a popular nightlife district in east Beijing.

Beijing is still in "wartime mode", said deputy mayor Lu Yan, who also heads the task force dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

"We must act decisively in ensuring the safety of the capital, resolutely prevent and eliminate all possible risks," he told a press conference on Sunday. All of the city is taking part in this effort, he added, including the community.

China's economy is high up on the agenda this year, after it was battered by a nearly two-month-long shutdown, with growth declining for the first time since records were first released in 1992.