Beijing further tightens Covid-19 curbs; residents say restrictions amount to de facto lockdown

BEIJING - Beijing is tightening curbs across the city, including ordering millions of people to work from home and stay within their districts, in what city residents are saying amounts to a de facto lockdown.

Residents in two of the Chinese capital's 16 districts were told to "strictly implement working from home" and not to leave their districts unless necessary.

The two districts include Chaoyang, where the Central Business District, many embassies and headquarters of multinational companies are located, and the Shunyi district, which is adjacent to one of Beijing's airports.

Non-essential businesses such as cinemas, museums and KTV parlours; all schools except universities; and some parks were also ordered to close, as the city tries to snuff out a stubborn Covid-19 outbreak.

These measures add to already existing city-wide curbs including a ban on dining in. Dozens of subway stations and over 150 bus routes have also been shut down.

Municipal authorities said on Monday (May 9) that emerging community clusters were currently the "biggest danger" faced by the city - it ordered three rounds of mass tests for streets that have reported a case in the past seven days.

Beijing has been reporting dozens of cases each day, with 915 cases reported since April 22 when a cluster was first detected at a Chaoyang district school. The city reported 50 cases in the 24 hours ending 3pm Monday, with nine cases picked up through community screening.

China is battling its worst outbreak of Covid-19 since the pandemic began in late 2019.

In Shanghai, 25 million people have been confined at home since the start of April. The harsh measures there have left people without reliable access to food and basic necessities, leading to growing unhappiness.

In Beijing's Chaoyang district, the city has come to a virtual standstill, with office lobbies left dark and empty, and shops and restaurants shut.

The only buzz is usually concentrated around the makeshift Covid-19 booths that have popped up over the past weeks to carry out what have now become almost daily Covid-19 tests for Beijing's 22 million residents.

Restaurant worker Pan Jianfa, 34, said the measures were not any "different from a lockdown".

"It's starting to feel a bit like what is happening in Shanghai. There are so many housing communities that have been locked down, you can't eat in restaurants, you can't even sit outside and eat, and now you cannot even go to a park," said Mr Pan, who works at a popular Italian restaurant in the Sanlitun shopping area in Chaoyang.