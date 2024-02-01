Beijing-friendly Han Kuo-yu elected speaker of Taiwan’s legislature

TAIPEI – The protests began even before the Beijing-friendly former Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu was elected Taiwan’s new legislative speaker.

Hours before the vote was under way on Feb 1, dozens of young Taiwanese held banners outside the Legislative Yuan in Taipei and shouted: “We reject China’s choice.”

Some scaled the walls surrounding the building before they were stopped by the police.

With Mr Han of the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) now sworn in for the role, Taiwan’s President-elect Lai Ching-te of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) will face challenges in setting the island’s direction.

By law, the speaker must remain neutral in Parliament, but he will set the agenda in the legislature, which controls spending.

Analysts say there are implications to how cross-strait dynamics and Taiwan’s parliamentary diplomacy would play out amid its diplomatic isolation.

Besides the routine duty of chairing legislative proceedings, Taiwan’s speaker has the important role of expanding the island’s international outreach efforts through parliamentary cooperation – deemed necessary given the sensitivities surrounding Taipei’s political status.

“Through parliamentary diplomacy, Taiwan has been deepening ties with democratic partners (and others) that share similar values,” former speaker You Si-kun of the ruling DPP told Nikkei Asia in an interview days before he lost the role.

“We have broken China’s diplomatic blockade,” he added in the report published on Jan 26.

China claims sovereignty over Taiwan, and has stepped up pressure in recent years to isolate Taipei internationally.

Despite having only 12 official diplomatic allies, Taiwan has strengthened its informal relations with like-minded democracies through parliamentary exchanges, which are seen as less official than if they were carried out by the executive branch.

“As legislative speaker, You has had meetings in Europe, Japan and the US, and he has also welcomed legislators from other countries to Taiwan. If he had retained the position, we would see more of the same,” said Associate Professor Chen Shih-min, a political scientist from National Taiwan University.

“But it’s less clear about the direction that Han will take, especially given his Beijing-friendly stance.”

Mr Han, 66, was widely expected to become speaker after the smaller Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) made the surprise announcement one day before the vote that it would be fielding its own candidate for the position, instead of rallying its eight legislators to support either of the two main political parties.

Given how the KMT is the largest party in the 113-seat legislature with 52 seats to the DPP’s 51 – it was anticipated that the former mayor would beat Mr You as long as every voter cast their ballot along party lines. The final two legislative seats are held by independents ideologically aligned with the KMT.