Beijing district reports 4 new Covid-19 cases

BEIJING (XINHUA, REUTERS) - Beijing's Changping District on Friday (Oct 22) reported four positive cases of Covid-19, according to the district health commission.

The four people visited Ejina Banner (county) in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Oct 12 and returned to Beijing on Oct 16, the commission said in a statement.

They have been sent to a designated hospital for treatment.

Epidemiological investigation and nucleic acid testing are underway.

Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region reported 15 locally transmitted confirmed Covid-19 cases on Friday, with 14 cases detected in Ejina Banner, according to the regional health commission. Overall, China reported 43 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Oct 21 compared with 21 a day earlier, the country's health authority said on Friday.

China reported 26 new asymptomatic patients, which it classifies separately from confirmed cases, compared with 27 a day earlier.

There were no new deaths, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636. As at Oct 21, mainland China had 96,665 confirmed coronavirus cases.