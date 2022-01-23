Beijing district conducts mass Covid-19 testing as several cases detected there

Beijing reported nine confirmed local Covid-19 cases and three asymptomatic cases. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Updated
Published
13 min ago

BEIJING (Xinhua) - Fengtai, one of 16 districts of Beijing Municipality, on Sunday (Jan 23) started district-wide nucleic acid testing as local Covid-19 cases have been reported recently, local authorities said.

The district has found a cluster infection and is facing the risk of community transmission, according to a statement released by the district's Covid-19 epidemic prevention and control headquarters.

Beijing reported nine confirmed local Covid-19 cases and three asymptomatic cases from 4pm Friday to 4pm Saturday.

Four of the confirmed cases and all three asymptomatic cases are from Fengtai District.

A residential compound in the district was also adjusted from medium-risk to high-risk for Covid-19 on Saturday after the compound registered eight confirmed locally transmitted covid-19 cases in the 14 days to noon on Saturday.

