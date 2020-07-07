Beijing city reports no new coronavirus cases, versus 1 a day earlier

BEIJING (REUTERS) - Beijing's city government reported no new confirmed coronavirus cases for Monday (July 6), down from one reported a day earlier as the city curbs the spread of the disease.

Overall, China reported eight new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 6, up from four a day earlier, the health authority said.

All of the new infections were imported cases, involving travellers entering China from abroad, the National Health Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.

There were no new deaths.

China also reported 15 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases for Monday, up from 11 a day earlier.

As of July 6, China had a total of 83,565 confirmed coronavirus cases while the death toll remained at 4,634.