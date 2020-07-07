Beijing city reports no new coronavirus cases, versus 1 a day earlier

People wearing face masks ride scooters and bicycles in Beijing on July 6, 2020.
People wearing face masks ride scooters and bicycles in Beijing on July 6, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
47 min ago
Updated
10 min ago

BEIJING (REUTERS) - Beijing's city government reported no new confirmed coronavirus cases for Monday (July 6), down from one reported a day earlier as the city curbs the spread of the disease.

Overall, China reported eight new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 6, up from four a day earlier, the health authority said.

All of the new infections were imported cases, involving travellers entering China from abroad, the National Health Commission said in a statement on Tuesday.

There were no new deaths.

China also reported 15 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases for Monday, up from 11 a day earlier.

As of July 6, China had a total of 83,565 confirmed coronavirus cases while the death toll remained at 4,634.

 

Related Stories: 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content