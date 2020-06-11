Beijing city reports first confirmed Covid-19 case in nearly two months

Visitors in a shopping mall in Beijing on May 31, 2020.
Visitors in a shopping mall in Beijing on May 31, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
13 min ago

BEIJING (REUTERS) - Beijing has confirmed a new coronavirus case on Thursday (June 11), Chinese officials and ruling Communist Party-backed media reported, the first confirmed Covid-19 case in the capital in nearly two months.

The patient, a 52-year-old man, checked into a clinic on Wednesday due to a fever, according to the official party newspaper People's Daily. The patient said he has not left Beijing or been in contact with anyone who travelled from overseas in the last two weeks, the report said.

