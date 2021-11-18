For Subscribers
Beijing bourse off to roaring start, but firms' transparency an issue
Companies must be more open with financial data to boost investor confidence, say analysts
China's newest stock exchange got off to a roaring start in Beijing on Monday, but analysts say that regulators and listed firms should change their ways if they want to maximise the bourse's potential.
For one thing, listed companies must be more forthcoming with their financial data to boost investor confidence, they told The Straits Times yesterday.
