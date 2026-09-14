Beijing bans drones in sweeping curbs after Citic Tower crash

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The damaged exterior of CITIC Tower, also known as China Zun, in Beijing, in June.

BEIJING – China’s capital, Beijing, has banned the possession and use of recreational drones as part of moves to bolster security after a light plane crashed into the city’s tallest skyscraper in June.

Residents will not be allowed to possess or store drones or drone parts from Nov 15, the Beijing Daily reported.

They will have until Nov 14 to relocate them outside the city, and the government will offer a buyback programme, capping purchases at 3,000 yuan (S$570) per unit.

The rules designate all of Beijing as controlled airspace, the newspaper said. Officials will also tighten control of airspace in and around Beijing within a 300km radius of the city.

The restrictions – some of the tightest in the world on drones – come after a two-seat light plane flew into the 109-story Citic Tower in June, killing the pilot and injuring 13 others.

The incident took place just several kilometres away from the headquarters of the ruling Communist Party and the residence of top leaders.

While commercial flights are not impacted, aircraft must have back-up tracking. Bloomberg