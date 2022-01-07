Beauty is only skin deep in China's micro-procedure craze

SHANGHAI (AFP) - Mid-day queues snake out to the street in an upmarket Shanghai neighbourhood, but it is not lunch at the city's hottest restaurant that people are lining up for - it is cosmetic "micro-procedures", which are surging in popularity in China.

The lunchtime facelift and other medical aesthetics procedures are booming as a new generation of Chinese consumers grapple with the pressure to look good on social media as well as in person.

Ms Kayla Zhang has never actually gone under the knife for cosmetic reasons, but she has had laser treatments, injections and a thread lift - a barbed string inserted under the skin and pulled up to "lift" the face.

"I'm not changing my nose or my eyes, which would be an extreme change in my looks," the 27-year-old told Agence France-Presse, adding that she is seeking a "better version" of herself rather than "a totally new face".

Already popular in the West because they are less invasive and more affordable than traditional cosmetic surgery, micro-procedures - ranging from laser facials and fillers to thread lifts - are fast becoming the norm in China's cities where disposable incomes have jumped in the past decade.

The Chinese Association of Plastics and Aesthetics estimates that, overall, the cosmetic industry will grow to US$46 billion (S$63 billion) this year compared to around US$6.5 billion in 2013.

Micro-procedures are now an expanding segment of that market, while traditional surgery's growth rates slow, according to data from consulting firm Frost and Sullivan.

But a government crackdown looms over the boom.

The ruling Communist Party is pushing a broad campaign to "purify" social values, which includes taking aim at mounting youth pressure to go under the knife.

The government has banned industry advertising practices that contribute to appearance anxiety such as before-and-after images, and has levied tens of millions of dollars in fines this year over various infractions.

Model Li Li already gets monthly laser treatments to correct skin blemishes but admits that she feels social pressure to continually fix her appearance.

After friends said her face was out of proportion she opted for a chin filler, which makes the chin more prominent.

"I went to get it immediately," the 27-year-old confessed.

But Ms Li and Ms Zhang insist that micro-procedures - which can cost on average a third of the price of cosmetic surgery, according to research by Deloitte - are a less-invasive alternative to traditional surgery and are being unfairly stigmatised.

"Everyone had the same standard of beauty before, but now it feels like this norm is being tipped over," added Ms Zhang, who likens micro-procedures to skincare, but faster.

A decade ago, cosmetic doctor Yang Kaiyuan said customers often came to him with a picture of a celebrity, telling him: "I want to look like this."

"Nowadays, people just hope to make slight improvements on what they already have," Dr Yang said.