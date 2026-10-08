Bear kills man in Mongolian capital as sightings rise

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Bear sightings have risen in Mongolia, with 24 confirmed sightings so far in 2026 in Ulaanbataar.

ULAANBAATAR, Mongolia – A bear killed a man and seriously maimed a woman in their home in the outskirts of Mongolia’s capital, the authorities said on Oct 8, warning that sightings of the animals have rocketed across the country in 2026.

The man, in his 40s, and a woman in her 50s were attacked on the night of Oct 7 in their home in the Bayanzurkh district on the outskirts of Ulaanbaatar, the city’s environment department chief Munkhbayar M told a news briefing.

The woman, who fled after sustaining injuries and sought help from neighbours, is being treated in hospital, he said.

A team of 35 rangers is trying to locate and kill the bear.

Bear sightings have risen in Mongolia, with 24 confirmed sightings so far in 2026 in Ulaanbataar, compared with just two in 2018 and one in 2019, Munkhbayar said.

The authorities have issued bear-hunting permits across eight provinces and are seeking to procure tranquilliser dart guns to support rangers in rural areas.

Investigations are still underway to determine what has caused the rise in sightings.

A bear that was hunted and examined in the eastern province of Khentii was found to have no food in its stomach, Baljinnyam N, an official at the Environment and Climate Change Ministry, told reporters.

As a result, the authorities banned in September the harvesting of nuts and berries from mountainous areas for 2026, he said.

Across Mongolia, 754 bear sightings have been reported in 11 provinces and the capital so far in 2026.

Of those, 80% involved cubs or female bears accompanied by cubs.

Japan has also recorded a sharp rise in bear sightings and attacks on humans in recent years, including in the outskirts of towns and cities.

The causes are complex and include variations in food available – something potentially linked to climate change – as well as rural depopulation, experts say. AFP