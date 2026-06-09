Bear hunt continues as Japanese city shuts schools for second day

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A screen grab from surveillance footage shows a wild bear in a residential area in Utsunomiya, Japan, on June 7.

UTSUNOMIYA, Japan – The hunt for a black bear spotted more than a dozen times in the Japanese city of Utsunomiya continued on June 9 as all 94 municipal primary and middle schools were closed for a second straight day.

The adult bear, with an estimated weight of about 100kg, was last seen early on the morning of June 9 some 700m from a university campus, according to the city.

The same bear is believed to have been seen on the evening of June 6 in the city’s first ursine sighting about 100km north of Tokyo.

Bear attacks, including in urban areas, have increased in Japan, prompting the government to set up a task force in 2026 to reduce casualties. In the 2025 fiscal year, the country reported a record 238 victims, including 13 deaths, according to the environment ministry.

Asiatic black bears are listed as a vulnerable species globally, but their numbers are estimated to have tripled in Japan since 2012, helped by a decline in hunting.

An Utsunomiya city official said a group including municipal and prefectural staff, the fire department and members of the hunters’ association were continuing to search for the bear.

Depending on where the animal is found, they will decide whether to tranquillise, shoot or trap it for release, the official said.

Experts say climate change has reduced harvests of bears’ natural food like acorns and beechnuts, while the depopulation of rural areas and the proliferation of abandoned farmland have emboldened them to seek food near human settlements. REUTERS