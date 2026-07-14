Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

A resident found a bear in his kitchen after investigating a noise on the night of July 13.

SHIZUKUISHI, Japan – A bear broke into the kitchen of an elderly resident in northeastern Japan and apparently opened a refrigerator in search of food, police said on July 14 , adding to a series of bear encounters that have raised the alarm among residents.

Mitsuo Matsubara, an 87-year-old resident of Shizukuishi, Iwate Prefecture, found a bear in his kitchen after investigating a noise on the night of July 13 . His wife called emergency services.

The police believe the bear entered and later left the house through a back door after pulling items from the refrigerator, which were later found scattered across the floor.

In a related incident in the same town, a bear made four unwanted visits to the home of Mitsuo Yamamoto, 70, in the week through July 11, targeting cat food and pickles, the police said. No one was injured.

A series of bear sightings has been reported recently as hot weather persists in various parts of Japan.

A brown bear encounter prompted the emergency closure of hiking trails on Mt. Rausu in Hokkaido, northern Japan, last Thursday, but the 1,660-meter mountain will reopen to climbers on Thursday, local authorities said. KYODO NEWS