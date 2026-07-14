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Bear enters house, apparently opens fridge for food in northeastern Japan

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A resident found a bear in his kitchen after investigating a noise on the night of July 13.

A resident found a bear in his kitchen after investigating a noise on the night of July 13.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • A bear broke into an elderly resident's kitchen in Shizukuishi, Japan, and opened the fridge looking for food, scattering items on the floor.
  • Another bear repeatedly visited a nearby home targeting cat food and pickles, with no injuries reported.
  • Bear sightings have increased due to hot weather, causing temporary closures like hiking trails on Mt. Rausu in Hokkaido.

AI generated

SHIZUKUISHI, Japan – A bear broke into the kitchen of an elderly resident in northeastern Japan and apparently opened a refrigerator in search of food, police said on July 14, adding to a series of bear encounters that have raised the alarm among residents.

Mitsuo Matsubara, an 87-year-old resident of Shizukuishi, Iwate Prefecture, found a bear in his kitchen after investigating a noise on the night of July 13. His wife called emergency services.

The police believe the bear entered and later left the house through a back door after pulling items from the refrigerator, which were later found scattered across the floor.

In a related incident in the same town, a bear made four unwanted visits to the home of Mitsuo Yamamoto, 70, in the week through July 11, targeting cat food and pickles, the police said. No one was injured.

A series of bear sightings has been reported recently as hot weather persists in various parts of Japan.

A brown bear encounter prompted the emergency closure of hiking trails on Mt. Rausu in Hokkaido, northern Japan, last Thursday, but the 1,660-meter mountain will reopen to climbers on Thursday, local authorities said. KYODO NEWS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.