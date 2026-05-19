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Bear attack suspected after partial body found in Tokyo mountains

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Tracks believed to have been left by a large animal were found near a body with its upper half missing in the mountains of west Tokyo on May 19.

Tracks believed to have been left by a large animal were found near a body with its upper half missing in the mountains of west Tokyo on May 19.

PHOTO: UNSPLASH

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TOKYO - A body with its upper half missing was discovered on May 19 in the mountains of west Tokyo, Japan, with tracks believed to have been left by a large animal also found nearby, local police said.

The Ome branch of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department is working to identify the victim, whose gender and age have yet to be determined, while investigating the possibility of an attack by a bear or other wild animal.

The body was first spotted on May 14 by an off-duty police officer hiking in the Nippara area of Okutama town, which is about a 90-minute train ride from Tokyo.

Tokyo police and the local hunters’ association later searched the area and found the body around 100m from the hiking trail at around 1pm local time on May 19.

A backpack and trekking poles were found some distance away. KYODO NEWS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.