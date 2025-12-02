Bear activity in Japan up despite hibernation season; outdoor events called off as precaution

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

More young bears in Japan have been venturing into urban areas to search for food in recent years.

TOKYO – Outdoor events in Japan are being called off in response to persistent bear activity in parts of the country.

Bears have remained active near populated areas in greater-than-usual numbers despite the start of the hibernation season, prompting experts to call for ongoing vigilance.

The Kofu tourism association, for instance, called off the 15th Takeda no Mori Trail Running Race, which was set to take place on Dec 14.

About 900 runners were expected to take part in the race, which loops through the satoyama foothills of Kofu, offering views of Mount Fuji and the Southern Japanese Alps.

“It was a difficult decision, but we prioritised the safety of the participants and staff,” said an official of the association.

An environmental learning session in Nagatoro, Saitama Prefecture, was also suspended on Nov 29 . The event had been planned to give elementary and junior high school students the experience of log-cutting and other outdoor activities.

In mid-November, Aquarium Asamushi in Aomori suspended its night-time operations, during which bear activity is typically heightened.

Bears usually hibernate deep in the mountains in large numbers during the current season. However, according to the Institute for Asian Black Bear Research and Preservation in Hiroshima Prefecture, there is a notable trend of young bears venturing into the vicinity of urban areas to search for food in recent years .

They end up remaining there and hibernating on shrine grounds or in parks after the New Year.

“They could appear near populated areas as late as early January next year, making it essential to remain vigilant,” said Mr Kazuhiko Maita, who heads the institute.

“Even if they begin to hibernate, noise and other disturbances could wake them up.” THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK