Battle of TV anchors over US-China trade war likely to see round 2

BEIJING (CHINA DAILY/ASIA NEWS NETWORK) - China Global Television Network (CGTN) anchor Liu Xin is likely to again join Fox Business Network host Trish Regan on her show to talk China-US trade.

"Hi Trish, thank you for your kind offer. We are going to spend the weekend celebrating the Dragon Boat Festival. How about I get back to you next week ASAP?" Ms Liu tweeted on Saturday (June 8).

Earlier, Ms Regan said on her tweet: "Hi Xin, are you up for Round 2? If so, I look forward to it - and to continue hearing all sides on China-US trade."

It will be the second time that the two television hosts meet on air if Ms Liu accepts the offer.

Last Thursday morning (May 30) Beijing time, Ms Liu engaged in a live discussion at Ms Regan's invitation on China-US trade negotiations. Ms Liu joined Ms Regan's show in Fox's New York studio via satellite from CGTN's Beijing studio.

Ms Regan, host of Trish Regan Primetime on the Fox Business Network, and Ms Liu, who anchors The Point on CGTN, agreed that something must be done to break the impasse between China and the United States, as the world's two largest economies remain embroiled in a protracted trade dispute.