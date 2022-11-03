Bank seizes Evergrande chairman’s $126m Hong Kong mansion, says online news firm

HONG KONG – A mansion belonging to embattled China Evergrande Group’s chairman Hui Ka Yan in Hong Kong’s prestigious The Peak residential enclave has been seized by lender China Construction Bank (Asia), local online news outlet HK01 reported on Thursday.

The report did not say when the 465 sq m mansion, which HK01 said was valued at HK$700 million (S$126 million), was taken over by the bank.

Evergrande declined to comment on the report, and Mr Hui could not immediately be reached. CCB (Asia) had no immediate comment.

The mansion, with sweeping views of the city’s gleaming skyscrapers, has been pledged to raise about HK$300 million to repay an overdue Evergrande bond, HK01 reported last year.

A filing with Hong Kong’s Land Registry confirmed in October 2021 that the property was pledged for a loan from CCB (Asia), although it gave no monetary figure.

Mr Hui owns two other luxury homes in the same development in The Peak, which were pledged to Orix Asia Capital in November 2021 for undisclosed amounts, according to the Land Registry.

Evergrande’s main assets in Hong Kong – its headquarters and a vast plot of rural land – were seized by creditors in 2022.

Chinese state-owned China Citic Ban , lender to the office tower, took over the asset in September and put it on a tender sale in October, while US asset manager Oaktree Capital Management seized the land in Yuen Long district early in 2022.

After years of explosive growth, the Chinese authorities launched a crackdown on excessive debt in 2020. That squeezed financing options for property sector giants such as Evergrande, as they struggled to make repayments and restructure mountains of debt. REUTERS