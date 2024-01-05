Balloons float over Taiwan before an election. Experts see a sign from China

TAINAN, Taiwan - A surge in sightings of balloons from China flying over Taiwan has drawn the attention of the island’s military and struck some experts as a calculatedly ambiguous warning to voters weeks before its presidential election.

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence has reported occasional sightings of balloons floating from China since last month and a surge in recent days, according to the ministry’s daily tally of Chinese military activities near the island. Official Taiwanese accounts about balloons were previously very sporadic.

The recent balloons have mostly stayed off Taiwan’s coast. On Jan 1, however, one flew across the island, according to the ministry’s descriptions of their paths. Of four spotted on Jan 2, three flew over Taiwan, and two passed through to the island’s east side, facing the Pacific Ocean. Another flew over the island on Jan 3.

The Taiwanese reports also noted some of the balloons’ proximity to the island’s military bases. Of the four reported on Jan 2, three were first detected 190km to 290km from the Ching Chuan Kang Air Base in the city of Taichung. Taiwan’s defence ministry declined to specify how close to the base they may have flown.

The balloons do not appear to pose an immediate military menace to Taiwan, a self-governed democracy of 23 million people that Beijing regards as its territory to be reunified. Taiwan rejects China’s sovereignty claims. Taiwan’s defence ministry last month indicated that the balloons seemed to be for collecting data about the atmosphere, but it has declined to give details about the ones detected this week.

“The Ministry of National Defence is closely monitoring and tracking them, responding appropriately, and is also assessing and analysing their drift patterns,” Maj Gen Sun Li-fang, a spokesperson for the ministry, said on Jan 4 in response to questions about the balloons.

Taiwan has, so far at least, experienced none of the alarm that gripped many Americans last year when a hulking high-altitude Chinese surveillance balloon floated across the United States. China denied that the balloon was for spying, but Washington did not buy that line, and the dispute soured relations for many months.

Taiwanese people are used to Chinese military flights near the island, and news of the balloons has generally been met with calm, if not indifference.