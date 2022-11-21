Baiyun district in Guangzhou locked down for 5 days as Covid-19 cases continue to rise

Passengers receive Covid-19 testing at the Baiyun International Airport in Guangzhou, on Sept 19, 2022. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Updated
Published
12 min ago

SHANGHAI - Local authorities in the Baiyun district of the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou locked down the area for five days from Monday to Friday as Covid-19 cases continue to mount.

“The risk of social transmission of the epidemic in Baiyun district has continued to increase, and the prevention and control situation is grim,” health authorities said on their official WeChat account.

In the capital Beijing, residents of the most populous district Chaoyang have been urged to stay at home on Monday, extending a request from the weekend as the city’s Covid-19 case numbers rose, with many businesses shut and schools in the area shifting classes online.

Nationally, new case numbers held steady on Sunday near April peaks as China battles outbreaks in cities across the country, from Zhengzhou in central Henan province to Guangzhou in the south and Chongqing in the southwest. REUTERS

More On This Topic
China reports first Covid-19 death since May as outbreak continues
China’s Covid-Zero lockdown in Xinjiang hits 100 days
Related Stories
What you need to know about S'pore's new Covid-19 vaccination strategy
Asia stepping up fight against more infectious Covid-19 variants
Hong Kong cements Covid-19 tests with centres just a 15-minute walk
Covid-19 wave looms in Europe amid vaccine fatigue and false sense of security
Long Covid remains a mystery, though theories are emerging
askST: What is excess death and what is Covid-19's true toll on the world?
Biden says pandemic is over; survivors and doctors disagree
No plans to include Covid-19 vaccinations in childhood immunisation schedule: Ong Ye Kung
Human development set back 5 years by Covid-19, other crises: UN report
Covid-19's harmful effects on the brain reverberate years later: Study

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top