Baiyun district in Guangzhou locked down for 5 days as Covid-19 cases continue to rise

SHANGHAI - Local authorities in the Baiyun district of the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou locked down the area for five days from Monday to Friday as Covid-19 cases continue to mount.

“The risk of social transmission of the epidemic in Baiyun district has continued to increase, and the prevention and control situation is grim,” health authorities said on their official WeChat account.

In the capital Beijing, residents of the most populous district Chaoyang have been urged to stay at home on Monday, extending a request from the weekend as the city’s Covid-19 case numbers rose, with many businesses shut and schools in the area shifting classes online.

Nationally, new case numbers held steady on Sunday near April peaks as China battles outbreaks in cities across the country, from Zhengzhou in central Henan province to Guangzhou in the south and Chongqing in the southwest. REUTERS