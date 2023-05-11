Australian Trade Minister seeks end to trade curbs on visit to Beijing

BEIJING – Australian Trade Minister Don Farrell on Thursday arrived in Beijing, where he will meet his Chinese counterpart, as Canberra pushes for the removal of all trade barriers and for diplomatic relations to stabilise.

Mr Farrell said he will meet Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao in Beijing and will “be advocating strongly for the full resumption of unimpeded Australian exports to China – for all sectors – to the benefit of both countries and in the interests of Australian exporters and producers”.

There has been good will on both sides, but more needed to be done, he told reporters at Beijing’s Capital Airport.

“Nothing is going to do more to achieve peace in our region than strong trading relationships between Australia and China,” he said.

China is Australia’s largest trading partner, with two-way trade in goods worth A$287 billion (S$257 billion) in 2022, dominated by iron ore exports, which China cannot easily replace.

Yet, an Australian trade minister has not visited China since 2019.

China’s Commerce Ministry said Mr Farrell will stay till Saturday, adding that it hopes the visit will further cement the “important consensus” reached between the two heads of state at a Group of 20 meeting in Bali in November 2022.

“China hopes to exchange views to develop bilateral economic and trade relations, and move the ties forward,” Ms Shu Jueting, a ministry spokesman, said at a news briefing.

The ministers will also chair a Joint Ministerial Economic Commission, a meeting first held in 1986, but suspended since 2017 when ties began to deteriorate over diplomatic disputes.

Australian wine, beef, barley, coal, seafood and timber exports to China were hit by trade curbs in 2020, and Australian journalist Cheng Lei was detained in Beijing on national security charges, after Australia called for an international inquiry into the origins of Covid-19, which angered Beijing.

Canberra had earlier barred Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei from its 5G network over national security concerns.

Diplomatic tensions have eased since Australia elected a Labor government in May 2022, although there has been no shift in policy on screening foreign investment for national security concerns, and a defence shake-up announced in April will draw Australia closer to security alliance partner United States.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a British television interview last week that his government “hasn’t engaged in rhetoric that is inflammatory” about Beijing.

Australia in April suspended its complaint over Chinese barley tariffs at the World Trade Organisation (WTO), as a WTO panel was due to report its findings, giving China time to review the 80.5 per cent duties imposed in 2020.