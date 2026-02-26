Australian snowboarder who died in Japan was pulled along on ski lift for 17m while in midair

Sign up now: Get insights on Asia's fast-moving developments

The clasp of the snowboarder's backpack was caught on the chairlift.

NAGANO – An Australian snowboarder who died in an accident at a ski resort in Nagano Prefecture in January was pulled along about 17m on a ski lift while in midair before it was finally brought to an emergency stop, it has been learned.

The operator of Tsugaike Mountain Resort in the village of Otari, where the accident occurred on Jan 30, immediately reported the information after the accident, according to the regional bureau of the Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Ministry.

The victim, identified as Brooke Day, 22, is believed to have been unable to get off the lift because a clasp on her backpack became caught on the chair.

She became trapped, suspended in midair as the lift continued to move because her backpack’s chest strap was fastened.

The lift eventually stopped, leaving her hanging 8m above the ground. It took about 15 minutes until she was rescued, according to the regional bureau.

At the time of the accident, a staff member was stationed at a monitoring room near the lift.

The attendant pressed the emergency stop button when they noticed the woman hanging in midair, according to the regional bureau and the operator. THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK