Australian journalist detained in China to face trial: Report

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - China will put an Australian television anchor on trial over state secret charges that carry a maximum sentence of life in jail, escalating a case that has contributed to tensions between Beijing and Canberra.

Cheng Lei, a Chinese-born Australian who most recently worked for Chinese state broadcaster CGTN, will appear at the Beijing No. 2 People's Intermediate Court at 9am next Thursday after 19 months of detention, Australia's ABC news reported on Friday (March 25).

Australian diplomats aren't expected to be able to attend the trial, the news outlet reported. Cheng's children, age 10 and 12, are living with family members in Melbourne.

Cheng was formally arrested in China on Feb 5 last year after six months of detention, and was initially denied access to lawyers. China said in September 2020 that Cheng was "suspected of carrying out criminal activities endangering China's national security", among the most serious allegations ever brought against a foreign journalist based in the country.

China's Foreign Ministry later said that judicial authorities had concluded Cheng "conducted illegal activities on supplying state secrets overseas" and approved her arrest.

Australian embassy officials have visited Cheng since her detention and Canberra has raised "serious concerns" about her case at senior levels, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said last year.

Cheng's case came to light amid deteriorating relations between China and Australia, sparking fears Beijing had targeted Cheng to exert pressure on Canberra.

Tensions were high after Prime Minister Scott Morrison's government called for an independent probe into the origins of the coronavirus, a move seen in China as backing former US president Donald Trump's efforts to blame it for the pandemic.

Last year, two Canadians, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, were released from China after being detained for more than 1,000 days on spying charges. Their release came hours after a top Huawei Technologies executive was released from extradition proceeding in Canada. Beijing and the White House denied the two cases were connected.