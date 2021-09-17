For Subscribers
News analysis
Aukus sparks anger in Beijing, raises concerns about regional arms race
Pact between US, UK and Australia seen as response to China's assertiveness
The strident criticism in China yesterday of Aukus, the new defence partnership between the United States, United Kingdom and Australia, contrasted sharply with the praise Western experts lavished on the trilateral initiative.
Despite Beijing's protestations, many in the West saw it as a collective response to China's growing assertiveness in the South China Sea and beyond.