News analysis

Aukus pact to benefit Taiwan in US-China power struggle: Experts

Any conflict between the superpowers over the island could now involve Australia, UK

Taiwan Correspondent
  • Published
    1 hour ago
Taiwan could be a major beneficiary of the new security pact between Australia, the United States and Britain, experts say, as any conflict between the US and China over the island could now involve the two US allies.

The US military is no longer confident that it can, on its own, prevent China from invading Taiwan, as the country is getting more powerful, said Dr Kharis Templeman, a research fellow at Stanford University's Hoover Institution.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 01, 2021, with the headline 'Aukus pact to benefit Taiwan in US-China power struggle: Experts'. Subscribe
