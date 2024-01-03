Attack caps tumultuous year for S. Korean opposition leader

SEOUL – From corruption accusations to infighting, and now a knife attack on its leader, South Korea’s main opposition Democratic Party (DP) has been embroiled in one scandal after another as the 100-day countdown begins for the country’s legislative election due in April.

But analysts said the party, which holds a majority of the seats in the National Assembly, is likely to maintain its lead over the ruling People Power Party (PPP), which is caught in its own scandals, in addition to low ratings for President Yoon Suk-yeol.

The attack on DP leader Lee Jae-myung on Jan 2 had come during a critical point in his tumultuous year. He was touring the site of a new airport in the southern port city Busan when a 67-year-old man lunged at him with a knife.

While his injury is said to be non-life-threatening, Lee faces other threats, including calls to step down after his leadership was marred by his alleged involvement in corruption scandals during his previous tenures as mayor of Seongnam city and governor of Gyeonggi province.

Lee, 60, has steadfastly refused to step down, and the infighting is leading to an imminent fracture with party heavyweight and former party chief Lee Nak-yon, who has announced his intention to leave the party and set up a new one.

Against the backdrop of the upcoming legislative election in April, analysts told The Straits Times that the attack is unlikely to change the state of matters nor impact the election at this juncture, given that the injury is said to be not severe.

Law lecturer Lee Jae-min from Seoul National University told ST: “A lot depends on the extent of his injury. If it is a serious injury, then it could have a significant impact on Korean politics because Koreans are very emotional.

“But it doesn’t appear that his injury is fatal so he will hopefully recover some time soon. If that is the case, then today’s event will not carry that much of an impact.”

Both Professor Lee and Sogang University political scientist Kim Jae-chun dismissed speculation that the attack was politically motivated despite DP calling it a “terrorist attack” and a “serious threat to democracy”.