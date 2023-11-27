Athletes, teachers, doctors chosen as dream jobs for South Korean students: Survey

SEOUL - Athletes topped the list of most desired jobs for elementary school students, while teaching was picked as the most coveted job among middle and high school students in South Korea, a survey showed on Nov 26.

Teaching and becoming a doctor were picked by elementary school children as the most desirable job following athletes.

The survey results showing a preference toward athletes may stem from the high number of sporting events held in 2023, including the Asian Games and the World Cup soccer qualifiers, according to the education ministry.

The athletic profession has been favoured by elementary school students since 2018, when the Winter Olympics was held in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province. Doctors replaced YouTube creators in 2023, taking the third spot.

Middle school students’ survey results saw teaching top the list, followed by doctors and athletes, in line with the results in 2022.

High school students picked teachers as their top job choice, followed by nurses and scientists.

The survey also showed that there is an increasing number of high school students who opted for jobs in computer science and information technology, such as programming.

Computer engineers or software developers, which ranked in fifth place for high school students in 2022, moved up one notch in 2023.

The career choice of becoming a doctor, which ranked seventh in 2022, moved up two notches to fifth place in 2023, among high school students.

Meanwhile, the survey showed that students’ interest in a career in government or the military substantially decreased.

The choice of working as a government office worker, which ranked 10th in the list for middle school students in 2022, placed 17th in 2023. Choosing a military career also fell from third place in 2022 to 11th place in 2023, among high school students.

The Ministry of Education and the Korea Research Institute for Vocational Education and Training conducted a survey on the dream jobs of 38,302 students in elementary, middle and high school from June to July. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK