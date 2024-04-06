‘At my highest panic level’: S’porean recounts fleeing from apartment during Taiwan quake

SINGAPORE – Sitting ducks trapped in a death box – that was what a Singaporean engineer and his girlfriend thought after evacuating from their building when a 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Taiwan on April 3.

“We had evacuated to an elevated open field where we could see the sea, but our phones were blaring with tsunami warnings. Behind us, there were mountains, which I thought were the only place to run to, but there were landslides,” said Mr Max Zhang, 28.

“And the aftershocks kept coming. Mentally, it was bad. I was operating at my highest panic level,” he told The Straits Times over the phone on April 5.

Spooked by the quake, the couple cut short their planned week-long holiday, which started in Taipei on March 30, and flew back to Singapore on the first flight out on April 4.

What was supposed to be a relaxing holiday with his girlfriend to mark his first-year milestone at his job turned out to be the most terrifying experience of his life, said Mr Zhang.

On April 3 at around 8am, he had just woken up in their Airbnb accommodation in Hualien, the city nearest to the quake’s epicentre, when the building started to shake violently.

“As a Singaporean who had never experienced an earthquake before, I was shocked that concrete could sway that much. I was convinced it was over for us. You wouldn’t believe the floor you’re standing on is made of concrete – it wasn’t just moving left and right, it was going up and down,” he said.

The quake, Taiwan’s strongest in 25 years, prompted initial tsunami warnings in Taiwan, southern Japan and the Philippines that were later lifted.

In a panic, Mr Zhang and his girlfriend ran out barefoot from their third-floor apartment, where the refrigerator had toppled over, pipes were hissing and ceramic cups were shattered.

A metal gate on the ground floor leading to the outside was locked but was later pried open by a fellow Singaporean tourist, he said.

“My thought was, either we stay and wait for death or we run. On hindsight, the building we stayed in was, thankfully, quite structurally sound, unlike the red slanted building we saw in the distance,” he added.

The “red slanted building” turned out to be the glass-fronted Uranus building, which, tilting at a precarious 45-degree angle, has become a symbol of the quake and one of the most recognisable images to emerge from the disaster.